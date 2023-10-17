CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A line got so out of control on the University of Illinois campus that police had to be called in. The line wasn’t for concert tickets — but to get an apartment.

Hundreds of students were waiting to sign leases. The line started forming Monday night. Students spent all night outside of JSM Living on Green Street. Some even had a strategy to take turns holding their place with their friends.

The students said it was first-come, first-serve for the apartments they wanted to rent. When students saw the line forming, they got in line, too. After the doors opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday, the line got out of control.

Aadit Kolar wanted to get the best possible apartment from JSM Living. He was in line at midnight.

“Two of my roommates were here from two to eight,” Kolar said, “and then I came back here, got sandwiches for everyone, and that’s where we are now.”

Unfortunately for him, the crowd at the front had swelled so much that police were called when they got there. They told people there would be no more leases. Police said they were called by people waiting in line, who saw the line get out of control firsthand.

JSM Living released a statement apologizing to the people who waited in the line. The leasing company said they tried something new this year based on past procedures. After Tuesday’s fiasco, they created an electronic system, which they said will replace any lines or in-person visits.