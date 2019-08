ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The results are in for Speed Awareness Day. 876 speeding tickets were handed out across the state, and 681 written warnings were issued. Authorities also handed out 391 traffic tickets for other offenses.

State officials picked July 24 as a day to crack down on speeding across the state. The Illinois Department of Transportation said there were 1090 deadly crashes in the state in 2017, and speed was a factor in 36.2% of them.