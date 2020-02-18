Hundreds of slots available for hazardous waste event

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Turnout for Champaign County’s last Hazardous Waste Event was so big last October that officials have decided to give it another go.

Each year, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency chooses a county to host a drive where people can safely throw away materials like paint, drain cleaner, motor oil and pool chemicals, among other things.

In October, the IEPA picked Champaign County, but Champaign’s Environmental Sustainability Specialist Nichole Millage said the event drew a crowd so large that not everyone was able to make it through the line.

The next IEPA hazardous waste drive — slated for April 4 — was organized directly in response to that turnout. Millage said the new event will have additional drop-off lines and more staff available.

Items that IEPA will accept in this drop-off event include:

Latex-based paints

Agricultural chemicals

Business/commercial/institutional sector wastes

Explosives (including fireworks)

Controlled substances/needles

Potentially infectious medical wastes

Propane tanks

Smoke detectors and fire extinguishers

Farm machinery oil

Champaign County residents can sign up for drop-off slots between 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 at Market Place Mall in Champaign.

You can find more information at https://hhwevent.simplybook.me/v2/ .