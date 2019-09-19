Hundreds of kindergartners get free books

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Every single kindergartner in the school district got a book for free thanks to a donation.

The Mattoon Rotary Club used a grant of about $2,000 to buy copies of Mo Willems’ “We are in a Book.” It’s about the adventures of an elephant and a pig.

The school district says they will be a big help. Student Services Director Christy Hild says, “At early ages we’re trying to inspire that love of reading because we find that when kids are read to at an early age it becomes a lifelong habit. Those lifelong habits develop literate citizens who read and think and developing critical awareness skills.”

The rotary club says it plans to make the same donation next year with a different book.