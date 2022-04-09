DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Easter came early for hundreds of Danville kids Saturday. The Vermilion Regional Airport hosted its first Easter egg hunt.

“I have really strived to make the airport a valuable asset to both the flying and the non-flying community. So, I wanted to have more free events that were open to the public that utilized the airport’s ample space that we have out here,” airport manager Alexandra Gale said.

Local pilots volunteered to fly the Easter Bunny around in a helicopter. They planned to drop eggs from the air, but due to weather concerns, they opted to scatter them on land.

Gale said they spread over 10,000 eggs for kids to find.

The eggs were full of candy, stickers and more. Everything was donated by the event’s sponsors, so it didn’t cost the airport a penny.

That list of sponsors includes: Hall of Fame Plaques & Signs, McLane, Rawhide Meat, PremierNS, Elite Painting & Repair, The Real Estate Center of Illinois, Classic Homes Realty, McDowell Builders, Butch Schroeder, Fiberteq and McDonald’s.

“It really just warms my heart to see the community come together and to see people from all walks of life here at the airport. We’re a taxpayer airport so a lot of the tax dollars are here. I love to see that people are getting their money’s worth out of the airport,” she said.

If you missed the hunt, she said you can keep an eye out for future free holiday events. In July, there’s “Balloons Over Vermilion,” and in October, kids can trick-or-treat with pilots.