Hundreds mourn loss of retired ISP officer

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement officers from all over Central Illinois are mourning the loss of a fellow officer gone too soon. Retired Illinois State Police Lieutenant Thomas M. Houser died last week at age 52.

The line outside Sullivan First United Methodist Church stretched down the block as hundreds waited to pay their respects to a man who many say dedicated himself to helping others.

“This is a devastating loss to everyone,” says retired Sullivan Police Chief Jim Waggoner.

Houser was originally from Decatur, but he first got into law enforcement with the Sullivan Police Department in 1988. From there, he went on to the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department. And in 2000, he joined the Illinois State Police where he eventually became Lieutenant. Houser retired from there in fall 2019.

“When you look in the dictionary under a good guy, he’s the man. You can talk about his law enforcement career. I can go on about that all the time, but he was just always a really good friend to me…my children call him uncle Tommy,” says Waggoner.

Houser’s career spanned 31 years in law enforcement. His former colleagues say that takes a certain kind of person.

“I think that’s something that you’re born with. It’s in your heart, and he had it,” says Waggoner. “He was just a good person…a good man, which made him a great law enforcement officer. So, that doesn’t come easy.”

A special walk through during Houser’s services was reserved for law enforcement only. Many were people he once worked with. Houser loved to help others. His coworkers knew that was his mission.

“What you just said is Tom Houser. He has no enemies,” says retired Illinois State Police Colonel Tad Williams. “He was an excellent officer, an excellent investigator, and a better friend.”