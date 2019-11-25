Hundreds line the street for Christmas Parade

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — This year’s Christmas parade was a big hit.

Hundreds of people lined Main Street to watch more than 100 groups march in the parade. People say holiday floats, marching bands, antique cars and tractors.

Matt Nordstrom says he has been going to this parade for ten years. It’s a family tradition he hopes to pass on to his kids. “Oh it’s nice to see them happy. I’ve been doing this since I was their age and going to parades, so it’s nice to see them enjoy that. And hopefully that will continue their tradition.”