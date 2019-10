CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 260 people are in line outside of a new Chick-fil-A location.

The restaurant on North Prospect in Champaign will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday. Chick-fil-A will randomly select 100 people, plus 10 alternates, to receive free Chick-fil-A for a year if they camp out overnight.