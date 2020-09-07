Hundreds gather with no masks or social distancing at demo derby

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA)- Hundreds of people packed the stands at a demo derby in Hoopeston; several people living nearby were shocked and angry at the large gathering, worried it could spread Covid-19. It’s an annual event people look forward to, but this year, a sight like this has people who live in the area extremely concerned. Very few people there were wearing a mask or keeping their distance.



There was a wide range of ages, not practicing any social distancing. One person who lives in Hoopeston says this shows people aren’t taking things seriously. “It’s so upsetting and scary that so many people disrespect rules. It’s upsetting that they are not taking covid seriously. We have had family members die from it. We have family members that are still over a month of recuperating and still are not back to work”.

Many other concerned citizens were seniors, who are in the high-risk category of catching Covid-19. Other concerned citizens wanted to know why local leaders haven’t done more to enforce social distancing or require people to wear masks at public events on public grounds. Several police officers were on the scene but not making any effort to control the size of the crowd or turn people away.