SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of firefighters from across the state gathered in Springfield Tuesday to honor those who died in the line of duty.

“We’re all in the firefighter family,” Ed Canny, Springfield Fire Department’s interim chief, said. “And so when one of our members dies in the line of duty, it’s important to show up and honor their memory.”

Governor J.B. Pritzker honored firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice with a wreath placed at the Illinois Fallen Firefighter Monument outside of the Capitol.

“Our firefighters respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness, mitigating disaster, reuniting families and saving countless lives, while putting themselves in harm’s way,” Pritzker said.

2022 was the third year since 1998 that there were no firefighter deaths in the line of duty.

Not only were fallen firefighters honored – an award ceremony was held for others from departments across the state who went above and beyond to save lives.

That includes dozens from the Highland Park Fire Department. They put their lives on the line to help people during the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting.

Joe Schrage, Highland Park’s fire chief, said many of his crew members were at the parade that day with their families when they suddenly had to jump into action.

“To immediately make that shift to saving lives and understanding that the community needs us really was a huge shift, but an honor to be able to be there for the community and to make sure that we saved as many lives as possible,” Schrage said.

Members of the Belleville Fire Department were also recognized. Two received medals of honor, the highest award the state can give to firefighters.

“It’s kind of a capstone on what was a really crazy day for me, probably a high watermark of my career,” Ryan Mahoney, the department’s engineer, said.

Mahoney and probationary firefighter Alexander Kuhl responded to a call about a house fire with multiple people trapped inside and they rescued a young boy.

“It’s a great reminder, and I’m very happy that my firefighter received the same award because the act we did that day was truly a team effort between the two of us, and just being able to be here today to share that memory with him and my family is very good,” Mahoney said.

In total, six firefighters received the Medal of Honor Tuesday while 23 received the Medal of Valor.