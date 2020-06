DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds gathered in the city to participate in a peaceful protest.

This comes as similar protests were held around central Illinois, including in Urbana and Springfield. They protesting against the recent death of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality. However, the group in Decatur said it is not only about Floyd’s death, but also focusing on the legacy of civil rights.

As the group marched, they chanted phrases like “No justice, No peace.”