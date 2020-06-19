Hundreds gather for Juneteenth celebration

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Chants could be heard through the streets on Friday. They marched to celebrate Juneteenth–the day recognizing the official end of slavery in the United States.

Hundreds of people gathered, walking miles from Garden Hills to Beardsley Park. They united Friday to honor the historic moment.

They started with the peaceful march, ending in Beardsley Park. During that walk, they stopped several times for eight minutes and 46 seconds, to pay homage to George Floyd. After that, the celebration of Juneteenth started in the park.

There are several black-owned vendors, performances and activities for families, where all people are welcome. This was all done to recognize the cultural and historical importance of this day. “We are one people. We are the same. We are Americans. What works for you should work for me and my kids as well. We shouldn’t be people who fall victims to systematic racism and prejudices that we didn’t ask for, we were brought here. For my community, I say it’s time for us to stand up,” said Maurice Hayes.

Organizers of the event said the hope for this celebration was that all people would join in and become allies for the common purpose of justice and equality.