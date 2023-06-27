URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Live music, nice weather and good company brought hundreds into King Park for the 25th Jettie Rhodes Day.

What started as a small event in 1998 has blossomed into a huge celebration for Urbana. Richard Rhodes, Jettie’s son, said the day is more than just a community block party, it’s about getting to know your neighbor.

“My mom was all about diversity,” Rhodes said. “She believed in the community, she believed in people. She never met a stranger and she just wanted to spread love through the community.”

Rhodes continues to honor his mother’s legacy by bringing people together on the last Saturday in June. Lashaunda Cunningham, his daughter, said inclusive events are a chance to get to know everyone in the community.

“It’s not often that we can come together from different multicultural backgrounds,” Cunningham said. “So, in this event, we’re able to bring all walks of life together.”

Cunningham expects the event to grow even bigger for years to come. But she wants the foundation to continue to stay here in Urbana.

“It originated here, there’s history here,” Cunningham said. “So, we just want the community to come out and know who neighbors are, who your public officials are; who’s who in your community.”