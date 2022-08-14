CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – As kids go back to school, it can feel like summer is coming to an end. The Champaign Public Library celebrated with their Read-A-Palooza finale Sunday afternoon.

It’s s seasonal program that keeps library-goers of all ages reading during the summer.

“We’re just so grateful to our community that they continue to come out time and time again and just keep reading,” Program and Events Librarian Maura Stutzman said.

Throughout the summer, library-goers count the minutes they spend reading, and celebrate by picking out prizes.

“We encourage kids, teens and adults to go a read just a few minutes every day,” she said.

Stutzman said they saw an increase in readers this year. About 3,700 people participated, and hundreds of them showed up to the Read-A-Palooza finale.

There was a stilt-walker, bubble station, live music, and plenty more for families to enjoy. The program is a long-standing Champaign tradition, and one that parents say they enjoy passing down to their kids.

“Me and their mom both were kids in Champaign and we did this when we were kids so it’s cool to have them do it too,” Errol Packard said.

It’s passion that keeps the Read-A-Palooza tradition alive.

“I’ve been coming to the Champaign library my entire life, so being able to be on the other side of the desk and help the community members has just been amazing,” Stutzman said.

She said over 2 million minutes were read in Champaign this summer.