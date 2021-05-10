Humane society in need of volunteers

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Humane societies are supposed to take in animals, but the Effingham Humane Society has had to turn some away instead. The reason? Not enough volunteers.

The organization posted on their Facebook page that while they have enough space for more animals, they don’t have the volunteer power to handle the extra intake. They’re now looking to the community for help.

They said people can volunteer for as little or as much time as they would like. If you would like to volunteer your time, click here.