‘Hugs & Mugs’ gets teachers coffee, helps students with business

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — For teachers in Villa Grove, there is no need to stop at a coffee shop before school.

All they need is 75 cents for their morning energy boost. Or one dollar if they want a bottle of water.

Every morning, students from Sondra Burwell’s Life Skills class open up their Hugs & Mugs cart. They provide coffee for any teacher that wants it while also getting valuable experience with money and pride in their work. Burwell says the practice of running a business is important for each of their educations.

“Communication skills are practiced daily when they have to communicate back and forth with the teachers,” says Burwell. “But overall just acceptance and awareness of the differences we all have. And we’re teaching through the interactions.”

The cart got it’s start on the first day of the 2019 school year. Teachers will place signs outside their door with “Yes Please” or “No Thank You.” The eight students in the class take shifts going around to classrooms with the cart.

One of them is Xander Cook. He says they usually work in a group.

“Sometimes about two or three [people],” says Cook.

The class even has an Employee of the Month board. Sometimes they have tea, and they are looking to add pumpkin spice for the fall season. Cook, though, is glad he does the pouring and not the drinking.

“I just like delivering it.”

Burwell says Hugs & Mugs will stay open as long as she is there and has students. She noted they go through a bag of coffee every two days. They partnered with Alliance Coffee Company of Toledo, Ill. to allow people to donate bags to their cart.