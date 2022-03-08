URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Organ donation is not as easy as checking a box. Only about 20% of deaths in hospitals are eligible for organ donation.

And there’s a huge need right now. In Illinois, more than 4,000 people are on the waiting list.

That’s why a specialist said Ross Booker‘s decision is so meaningful. He was a tow truck operator and volunteer firefighter who was killed while clearing the site of an accident Saturday.

“Being able to be a part of this journey with his family was very bittersweet… but there’s nowhere that I would’ve rather been than by their side,” organ donation liaison Becky Ames said. “They’re an amazingly strong family. And to be able to reach through their grief and make these decisions that are selfless and in honor of other people is really inspiring.”

She said at a hospital the size of Carle, there are only about 18-25 successful donations per year. And it’s important to let your loved ones know if you wish to be a donor.

Every nine minutes in the U.S., someone is added to the national transplant waiting list. Right now, there are more than 106,000 people on that list. 17 of them die every day waiting for an organ transplant. Experts say each organ donor can save up to eight lives.

For more information about organ donation, you can visit Gift of Hope.