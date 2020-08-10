HUD awards second round of CARES Act funding for public housing authorities

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a second round of CARES Act funding for local public housing authorities in Illinois’ 13th congressional district.

The district will receive the amount of $1,128,834. The funding comes through the CARES Act which Congressman Rodney Davis voted for and President Trump signed into law in March.

These CARES Act Admin Fee Regular and Mainstream Voucher Program funds are to support public housing agencies as they provide housing assistance to low-income residents served by the Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) program.

“Public housing authorities across the communities I represent serve some of our most vulnerable population and this supplemental funding will allow them to provide more assistance to low-income residents,” said Davis.

Recipient and Amount:

Decatur Housing Authority: $166,925

Housing Authority of Champaign County: $314,361

Housing Authority of Christian County: $13,853

Housing Authority of the City of Bloomington: $66,390

Housing Authority of the County of Jersey: $25,193

Housing Authority of the County of McLean: $40,453

Madison County Housing Authority: $138,229

Montgomery County Housing Authority: $11,938

Springfield Housing Authority: $351,492