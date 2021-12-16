HSHS St. John’s Hospital looks for e-cards to send to patients

(FILE) Now’s the time to check your list twice to make sure there’s no one who was inadvertently overlooked.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with HSHS St. John’s Hospital need your help sending holiday cheer to their patients.

In a news release, officials said they are collecting Christmas and holiday e-cards with uplifting messages for those in their care. The cards will then be printed and placed on the patients’ food trays.

Hospital Volunteer Director Kris Myszka said, “With visitor restrictions in place, these small messages can make a big difference.”

You can fill send the card on the HSHS website. You will need to select HSHS St. John’s Hospital as the desired location.