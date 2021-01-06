HSHS St. John’s administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with HSHS St. John’s Hospital said they have started to administer second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

In a news release, they said a second dose is given 21 days after the first dose. A St. John’s critical care nurse, Sally Tamizuddin, RN., was the first employee to get the vaccine on December 16 and was among the first to get the second dose. “I feel so grateful to get the second dose today as it will give me more confidence as I continue to care for my patients,” said Tamizuddin. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

“These second doses are just as important as the first doses we gave a few weeks ago,” said Dr. Gurpreet Mander, HSHS Illinois Chief Physician Executive. “This second dose is making sure the vaccination provides its full protection for our colleagues who are on the frontlines of this pandemic..” Dr. Mander also said that when vaccines are offered to the community, they are urging people to make sure they get both doses.

HSHS officials said at this time they are not requiring employees to get the vaccination, but they are recommending both the employees and the community get them when they are available.