EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital and ImpactLife are teaming up to host a blood drive on Tuesday.

The drive will take place in the hospital’s auditorium from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Masks, a photo ID and a previously-scheduled appointment will be required for people to donate. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-747-5401.

People who donated blood in the past must have done so before Feb. 15, 2022 in order to donate at this blood drive.

The hospital said that there is a critical need for blood types O-positive, O-negative, B-positive and B-negative.

Everyone who donates will get their choice of a gift card and a tree planted in their name.