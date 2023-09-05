CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hospital Sisters Health Systems, or HSHS, said almost all of their phone lines are back in service after a cyber security incident last week.

They are still working to address all problems, but hospitals and emergency departments are still open. Patients can schedule elective and non-elective procedures, but patient billing services are currently suspended.

Leaders at HSHS have not indicated that any patients’ personal information have been compromised. In the event that they discover such a breach, they will notify affected patients in accordance with the applicable law. More information, updates, and answers to frequently asked questions are provided on HSHS’ website.