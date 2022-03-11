SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nursing students could have the opportunity to get some help paying for school this year.

In a news release, officials said Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Illinois Division is offering up to $20,000 for nursing students. They are also guaranteeing jobs in Illinois HSHS hospitals after graduation and passing their board exams.

There are nine HSHS hospitals in Illinois, and their mission is “to reveal and embody Christ’s healing love for all people through our high-quality Franciscan health care ministry,” according to officials.

All interested students can apply here. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022. The top candidates will be selected for an interview process.

This scholarship has been offered since 2018. Tuition is covered each semester that students are enrolled.