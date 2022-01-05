HSHS offering COVID testing amidst new surge

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, HSHS Medical Group and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital are urging community members to get tested if they feel ill and stay home if they test positive.

“We are happy to partner with area locations who are providing COVID tests to those with mild or no symptoms,” said Deb Murbarger, Director of St. Anthony’s emergency department. “If you have shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, please go to the emergency room for care.”

Community members who want to get a routine test and do not need emergent care are advised to go to a local testing site as opposed to an emergency room. This allows area hospitals to focus on those who need to be hospitalized.

HSHS is offering testing at 900 West Temple Avenue in two locations: a drive-thru tent behind building A and in St. Anthony’s Convenient Care, located in building B.

Patients are encouraged to sign up for MyHSHS to receive test results; drive-thru testing requires an appointment scheduled through MyHSHS while patients going to the Convenient Care are encouraged to reserve a spot online.

“We have plenty of testing appointments open this week and next week,” said Stacey Brummer, HSHS Medical Group director of operations and business development in Effingham. “Our drive-thru tent offers COVID tests for community members of all ages with no out-of-pocket cost.”

HSHS said its testing sites can be used for those who need a test in order to return to work of school, along with CVS and Walgreens and testing sites operated by the Effingham County Health Department.