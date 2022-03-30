CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Following the CDC’s latest recommendation on COVID-19 booster shots, HSHS Medical Group is now offering people an additional booster if they meet the eligibility criteria.

Individuals aged 50 and older are eligible for a second booster shot, in addition to individuals 12 and older if they have a weakened immune system. Booster recipients should be at least four months removed from their initial booster shot.

HSHS is providing COVID vaccination and testing at drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Established HSHS patients may receive vaccines and get tested at primary care clinics; they can call their local care clinic to check availability.

Appointments are required for all vaccinations and testing. Appointments can be scheduled online by logging into or creating a MyHSHS account and using the Quick Links menu.

Vaccines can also be scheduled by calling 844-216-4707, but testing cannot. Testing can only be scheduled through MyHSHS.

If appointments are full, people are advised to check again at a later time. HSHS said that additional days and times will be added based on available vaccine supplies and clinic days.

HSHS vaccine clinics and other vaccine and testing options can be found online.