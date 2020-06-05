HSHS Medical Group & Prairie Cardiovascular to open new clinic

Breaking News
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS Medical Group partnered up with Prairie Cardiovascular to open a new clinic.

Officials said the HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care – Mattoon clinic will be located at 101 Coles Centre Parkway, Suite 100. They said there will be both primary and walk-in care offered.

There will also be an orthopedic surgery outreach clinic added in July. OB/GYN and other specialties will also be housed there in the future. Prairie Cardiovascular will offer coverage five days a week. Advanced imaging services is offered by HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.

The clinic will open on Monday, June 8.

