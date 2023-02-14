SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS Illinois hospitals lifted their visitor restrictions and returned to pre-pandemic visitor guidelines on Monday.

HSHS Illinois said the change is due to a decline in COVID-19 numbers in area communities.

Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with communicable diseases will be at the discretion of local hospital leadership. Additionally, HSHS Illinois said departmental leadership may restrict the number of visitors at any point for the safety of patients and colleagues.

Wearing masks at HSHS Illinois hospitals is still mandatory inside their healthcare facilities for all patients, visitors, and colleagues. They said medical-grade masks will be provided to visitors if they do not have one.

HSHS Illinois also reminds all visitors that they should not enter the hospital if they:

Are experiencing COVID-19, influenza, or other potentially infectious illness symptoms.

Tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 10 days.

They said the new guidelines are subject to change at any time to address the health needs of the HSHS Illinois communities. Each hospital may also have additional department-specific guidelines and varying visiting hours.

HSHS Illinois encourages everyone to refer to their local hospital’s website for specific details.