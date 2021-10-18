HSHS announces salary, minimum wage hike

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Hospital Sisters Health System announced on Friday that it will be raising its salaries and minimum wage starting Oct. 31.

According to an HSHS press release, only about half of HSHS’ 13,000 employees throughout Illinois and Wisconsin earn above $15 an hour. Now all of them will earn $15 or higher.

HSHS’ minimum wage has been higher than Illinois and Wisconsin’s minimum wages in recent years, but HSHS President and CEO Damond Boatwright said that it was important to rise the minimum wage even higher to retain an engaged, talented and committed workforce.

“We truly hope this rate increase helps reinforce how much we respect and care about the important work these colleagues are doing around the clock,” Boatwright said. “Some of these colleagues are the ones helping keep patient rooms clean. Some help nourish our patients and their loved ones by preparing and serving food in our ministries. They help get our patients registered and checked-in when they arrive for care. And others help with important clinical work that truly makes our organization able to provide the great care that we do. We need more caring people in these roles at HSHS.”

HSHS joins OSF Healthcare, Carle and Memorial Medical Center in Springfield in offering a $15 an hour minimum wage to its employees.