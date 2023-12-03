PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — People suffering from mental health conditions in Edgar and Clark Counties can get help at any time, thanks to a state grant.

The Human Resources Center of Edgar and Clark Counties is expanding next year to be open to the public 24 hours a day, year-round. It’s called the Living Room Program. It offers people who are suffering from a mental health crisis a place to get free care from professionals in a safe environment.

HRC’s Executive Director Jonathan Burns said the program is important.

“Without this program, there’s one less piece of the puzzle that could help somebody potentially stay out of involuntary hospitalization. This can help provide that supplemental piece to really provide the support they need.”

It’s attached to Horizon Health’s Paris Campus. The center is offering the free 24-hour service starting New Year’s Day.