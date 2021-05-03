Howard G. Buffett running for Macon County Sheriff

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Howard G. Buffett is throwing his hat in the ring for Macon County Sheriff.

Buffett previously held the office after Thomas Schneider stepped down from the position. This was before the 2018 election, where Sheriff Tony Brown was elected.

Now, documents filed with the Illinois Board of Elections show Buffett is running as a republican candidate. Additionally, Schneider is listed as a chairman for the “Committee to Election Buffett for Sheriff.”

The documents were filed in October 2020. This would be for the 2022 election.

In a news release, Schneider said Buffett will make a formal announcement at a later date.