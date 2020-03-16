Howard G. Buffett Foundation commits $1 million for coronavirus response

In this Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Howard Buffet receives presents during a visit, with Colombia’s President Ivan Duque, right, to a cocoa farm in La Gabarra, Colombia. As a philanthropist, Buffet’s priority now is helping Colombia and El Salvador, whose fight against drug trafficking has a direct impact on the U.S. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said the Howard G. Buffett Foundation has committed $1 million for food and medical emergency response in Macon County.

Officials said this is in response to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Buffett will work with the Crisis Communications team, which is comprised of of Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield and area health leaders. “Rural areas like Macon County are likely to experience delayed effects from this global pandemic, but when we do it will be when state and federal resources are most stretched,” said Buffett. “We need to be mobilizing all of our local government and community support services immediately to anticipate those effects and secure the resources we need to mitigate the impact on our community.” He continued to say the Foundation wants to fill in the gaps and augment resource that are part of the state and federal response.

This financial commitment will target two areas: supporting food aid to community members who do not have access to food they need during mandated self-quarantines or social distancing policies; and it will ensure local healthcare providers have the supplies they need to meet medical needs the crisis may bring.