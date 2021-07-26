Howard Buffett credited for saving woman’s life in Arizon

YUMA, Ariz. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has commended Undersheriff Howard G. Buffett for giving life-saving aid to a woman found near the U.S.-Mexico border.

A press release from Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says Buffett and a retired police officer encountered a 27-year-old woman who was found unresponsive in a remote desert location because of extremely hot weather conditions.

Kettelkamp says the two immediately provided aid and got her stabilized before the woman was airlifted to the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff says the woman and her younger brother traveled more than 2,000 miles from Chiapas, Mexico, and she collapsed 10 miles north of the U.S. border on the foothills of the Tinas Atlas Mountains. The release says she was suffering from heatstroke and dehydration and was airlifted by the Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue Team.

The Yuma County Sheriff has honored Buffet’s actions with a Life-Saving Award, the release says.

“Our officers assist our community every day without expectation of recognition,” says Kettelkamp, “however, it is nice to see when an officer is acknowledged.”

“Undersheriff Buffett’s decisive actions and selfless acts while assisting in preserving the life of Ms.

Diaz are a credit to himself and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office,” said Yuma County Sheriff Leon

Wilmot.

“Good public safety never takes a rest, and I am proud of all of the men and women of the Christian

County Sheriff’s Office who, like Mr. Buffett, no matter the place or time, are ready to be there to help

others,” Kettelkamp says.