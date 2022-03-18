CHRISMAN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 14-year-old cold case is heating up once again, and they need your help.

You may remember in 2008, Ryan Riddle and Mark Prasse were shot and killed in Prasse’s home. This happened in rural Christman.

Now, family, friends and law enforcement agencies are again looking for new information on who killed them.

One way they hope to do that is with advanced forensic work.

“We’re here to allow people the opportunity to help take part in this case and help bring the people who are responsible for their murders to justice. The person or persons who are responsible for this, this testing may lead to their arrest and conviction,” Troy Daniels, host of True Crime Takedown podcast, said.

You can help move this process along. You can donate here to help pay for the testing they need.

While the Illinois State Police are investigating the murders, the jurisdiction of the killings fall to the Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers. You can submit tips anonymously online over the phone or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips to ISP can be called into 217-278-5004.