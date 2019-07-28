How you can help a school supply donation drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Local schools are preparing to open their doors for the start of the 2019-20 school season, and two major household names are organizing a donation drive to help stuff backpacks full of school supplies.

The nonprofit Salvation Army teamed up with Wal-Mart to “stuff the buss” full of school supplies. The Salvation Army of Champaign County announced in a press release it “will be lending a hand to those needing assistance in acquiring backpacks and supplies.”

Read below to find out how you can help participate — or how your family can benefit from — the donation campaign.

Joint press release:

“As part of a nationwide cooperative effort between the Salvation Army and Walmart, volunteers will be on hand at the Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Rantoul Walmart stores Saturday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. to facilitate ‘Stuff the Bus.'”

“The Salvation Army has purchased 700 backpacks that Major Randall Summit hopes the public will help fill with school supplies they purchase at Walmart and donate to children in need. ‘There are families with kids getting ready to return to school that may have to choose between paying rent or buying food and purchasing school supplies,’ said Summit. ‘We’d like to encourage people to pitch in so that their neighbors don’t have to juggle those expenses.'”

Walmart shoppers on-line and in-store will receive a list of suggested supplies. Not only can shoppers “pitch in” with items they buy at Walmart, people can donate their time to “Stuff the Bus.” Volunteers are needed not only to fill the backpacks with school supplies and stuff them in the Salvation Army vehicles in front of the stores, but also to organize the donations Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 6 and 7 at the Red Shield Center, 2212 N. Market St. in Champaign.

There are additional volunteer opportunities Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 7-9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at that same location, when the filled backpacks will be distributed to those in need. All students (K-12) who attend school in Champaign County are eligible to receive backpacks, while supplies last.

Walmart and the Salvation Army have collaborated for more than 30 years with a common mission: to meet needs in their local communities. Supporters like Walmart help the Salvation Army serve more than 23 million Americans each year through a range of social services to help them overcome poverty and economic hardships.

WAYS TO DONATE:

In person at Champaign, Urbana, Savoy and Rantoul Walmarts

On-line at www.walmart.com/cp/3774807 (search for Salvation Army Champaign IL)

WAYS TO VOLUNTEER: