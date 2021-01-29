How to win a sweet bowl of mac & cheese for Valentine’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Forget heart-shaped chocolate and bouquets of overpriced roses, celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a classic- Kraft Mac & Cheese!

The company, which calls Champaign home, is launching a limited-edition candy Kraft Mac & Cheese for Valentine’s Day. It is made with the same cheesy Kraft Mac & Cheese we all know and love, but includes a candy flavor packet to turn the mac & cheese pink and add hints of sweet candy flavor.

There will be 1,000 free boxes given out. To enter for your chance to win, click here.