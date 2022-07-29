CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are exploring the town of Clinton, you are bound to come across something that suits your fancy.

Events

Clinton Chamber of Commerce officials said, “Clinton is known for our hometown charm, but we love to hold some great events too!”

One of those events is MayDays. This event is Clinton’s “Welcome to Spring” event. It happens the third weekend of May in the downtown area. “Attendees will enjoy live music on Mr. Lincoln’s Square Stage along with carnival rides/games and great fair food over this 4-day event,” said officials.

If a fall festival is more your scene, look no further than Clinton’s known-for-event, the Apple ‘n Pork Festival. That is held the last full weekend of September at the C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum.

The Apple ‘n Pork Festival also expands into areas across the town. There are vendors set up at the Vespasian Warner Public Library, Country Junction, Clinton Antique Mall and the Clinton Area Farmers & Artisans Market.

There is also the Swifty Swine 5K Walk/Run at Weldon Springs State Park and other events.

Restaurants

For a taste of home, you can head to Clinton Family Restaurant.

If farm-to-table is what you’re looking for, Triple M Farms hosts dinners from July to September. Mariah’s Mums & More also has season events like strawberry picking, fresh vegetables, farm tours and mums in the fall.

Chamber officials said for a taste of Mexico, you can’t miss Camino Real or Cinco de Mayo.

For American classics, Snapper’s Bar & Grill and Ted’s Garage are the destination.

For a unique experience full of history, head to LaTeaDa just outside downtown Clinton. The white mansion is around 110 years old and is full of surprises. Check out WCIA 3’s Sarah Lehman’s look at a new take on an old concept.

If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of joe and a delicious pastry, look no further than Scooter’s Coffee.

Scenic Places

For hiking, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities, Weldon Springs State Park is the place for you.

Boaters can enjoy a day in the sun at the Clinton Lake State Recreation Area.

For more information on these sites, click here.