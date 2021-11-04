URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Now that Halloween is over, you may have extra pumpkins sitting around.

The Landscape Recycling Center in Urbana will take those pumpkins for use in the company’s compost piles. If you have more than just pumpkins, such as yard waste, you can bring that too.

Landscape Recycling Center specialist Derrick Terry said they are trying to keep pumpkins from being thrown away.

“It is just a fruit and were trying to divert as much organic material from the landfill as we can,” Terry said. “Pumpkin just happens to be one of them.”

If you have more than one pumpkin, you can bring them in a paper yard bag or your own container. For more information on how to get rid of your pumpkins, you can visit their website.