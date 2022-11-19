CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — Thanksgiving is coming around the corner, and various events are on their way for Central Illinois communities.

If you are running out of holiday ideas and looking for a place to celebrate, here are some events to spend Thanksgiving with your family, friends and new faces.

NerdsGiving

Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. | Rad Lad Games, 415 E Main Street, Mahomet

Champaign-Urbana tabletop gamers will have a chance to celebrate Thanksgiving with their nerd families. Instead of official tournaments, Rad Lad Games hosts open casual play for Magic Drafts, Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons and more. The store will also provide soda and snacks for players.

Thanksgiving Eve Live Music with The Blues Deacons

Nov. 23 at 6:30 p.m. | Sleepy Creek Vineyards, 8254 E 1425 North Rd, Fairmount

Sleepy Creek Vineyards offers a free music night on Thanksgiving evening. Blues lovers can enjoy their time listening to the Blue Deacons, a mainstay of the downstate Illinois blues scene since 1990. They play authentic rough and tumble blues, reminiscent of a smokey Westside of Chicago blues club.

Fisher National Bank Turkey Trot

Nov. 24 at 8 a.m. | Elks Lake Pavilion, 109 S Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet

If you are thinking about how to spend your Thanksgiving morning, consider joining the 5K or 1-mile run course hosted by Mahomet Parks. There will be a lot of fun whether you want to run, walk or trot. No time or award, no pressure – just celebration.

Arrowhead Lanes Thanksgiving dinner

Nov. 24, 5 p.m. | Arrowhead Lanes, 1401 N Mckinley Avenue, Champaign

Arrowhead Lanes owner David Bolt announced in a Facebook post that the store will offer a free Thanksgiving dinner to people who have no place to go or can’t afford a holiday meal for their family. Dinner usually starts around 5 or 6 p.m. and lasts till 10 p.m., but Bolt said the store would love to warm up a plate for those who work late. Bolt said the store has hosted the event for years and met great people, and he expects to greet new faces as Thanksgiving “should always be about friendship and family.”