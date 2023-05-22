CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As temperatures are on the rise, it’s important to remember that summer heat can be dangerous for your health. The Champaign County Emergency Management Agency is sharing tips on how to avoid the heat and heat-related illnesses to stay safe this summer.

High temperatures can be deadly, especially for people who don’t have air conditioning or if the power goes out. According to ready.gov, extreme heat is a period of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees for at least two to three days. In these conditions, the body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature which can lead to death.

Officials said extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of annual deaths among all weather-related hazards. Older adults, children, and sick or overweight individuals are at greater risk from extreme heat, officials reported. They also said humidity increases the feeling of heat.

Be aware of heat-related illnesses

Knowing the signs of heat-related illnesses and ways to respond is important when dealing with the summer heat. Officials shared some tips on signs of heat-related illnesses.

Signs of heat stroke:

Extremely high body temperature above 103 degrees Fahrenheit

Red, hot, and dry skin with no sweat

Rapid, strong pulse

Dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness

Officials said if you suspect a heat stroke, they advise you to call 9-1-1 or get the person to a hospital immediately. They advise to cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.

Signs of heat cramps:

Muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms, or legs

Signs of heat exhaustion:

Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps

Tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse

Dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting

Officials said if you have signs of heat cramps or heat exhaustion, they advise everyone to go to a cooler location and cool down by removing excess clothing and taking sips of sports drinks or water. They also advise you to call your healthcare provider if symptoms grow worse or last more than an hour.

More information about heat-related illnesses from the CDC and National Weather Service can be found online.

Prepare for the summer heat

Officials with ready.gov shared the following tips on preparing for the summer heat:

Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device as they create a false sense of comfort.

Cover windows with drapes or shades and weather-strip doors and windows.

Use window reflectors specifically designed to reflect heat back outside.

Add insulation to keep the heat out.

Use a powered attic ventilator, or attic fan, to regulate the heat level of a building’s attic by clearing out hot air.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

Find shade while outdoors and wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Keep hydrated with plenty of fluids.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during the midday heat.

Check on family members, seniors, and neighbors.

The Champaign County EMA shared on social media reminded people that there are places where they can go to get cool, especially for those that don’t have access to air conditioning. The EMA said libraries, shopping malls, and cooling centers are good options.