CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Since 1879, President’s Day has honored all of those who have served as President of the United States every third Monday of each year. This President’s Day we are looking back at some of the more memorable presidential visits in Champaign-Urbana over the years.

William Howard Taft

President William Howard Taft was the only president who served as both Commander-in-Chief and later a U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Taft visited Champaign-Urbana in Feb. 1911 during his only term in the White House. His short visit included a tour of the University grounds and a review of the student cadet regiment. Taft said this to the crowd that day: “To see so many young men and women preparing themselves to meet the problems of life is indeed a rare pleasure.”

Theodore Roosevelt

President Theodore Roosevelt completed two terms in office in 1909. He then spent time in Africa on an expedition before returning to America to make a third bid for the White House. Roosevelt visited Champaign on April 8, 1912, and spoke to around 3,000 people at West Side Park.

After his speech, Roosevelt was driven along Main Street to Urbana where he greeted people in the community before boarding the train. He never became president again and was defeated for the presidency later in 1912 by Woodrow Wilson.

Richard Nixon

Vice President Richard M. Nixon visited Champaign in October 1956 two weeks before the election. He and his wife Pat made their stop in Champaign while traveling between Carbondale and Chicago.

Nixon was campaigning on behalf of President Eisenhower over former Illinois Governor and 1952 presidential opponent, Adlai Stevenson. Nixon would later become president in 1969 and resign from office in 1974.

John F. Kennedy

On Oct. 24, 1960, Senator John F. Kennedy made a presidential campaign stop in Champaign-Urbana. His motorcade traveled south on Wright Street toward Foellinger Auditorium before he spoke to around 10,000 people on the Main Quad.

It was the first political speech allowed on the U of I campus since the 1870s. Later that same day, Sen. Kennedy would make other stops in Illinois, including in Moline, Peoria, East Peoria, and Rockford.

Bill Clinton

Over 25 years ago, President Bill Clinton visited Champaign in 1998 and spoke at the State Farm Center, then known as Assembly Hall. That day turned into a sticky situation.

Air Force One, the presidential airplane, got stuck in the mud at Willard Airport in Savoy. It took airport officials, as well as some firefighters, to get the plane back in the air that night. Many weeks after the mud event, those who helped received an official package in the mail, including White House memorabilia with some of those items signed by President Clinton himself.

Barack Obama

On Sept. 7, 2018, the U of I System honored former President Barack Obama with the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government. The award is presented annually by the system’s Institute of Government and Public Affairs. It recognizes public officials who promote the highest standards of public service.

President Obama spoke to students from all three U of I System universities at Foellinger Auditorium in Urbana, encouraging students to vote in the November 2018 election. He and Gov. J.B. Pritzker later spent time that day at Café Paradiso in Urbana meeting with voters and people in the community.