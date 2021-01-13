How many people need to get COVID-19 vaccine for herd immunity?

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — How many people need to get a COVID vaccine for herd immunity? That is the question the City of Urbana addressed on social media on Wednesday.

They said herd immunity means enough people in a community are protected from getting a disease becaues they have already had it or they have been vaccinated.

Herd immunity also protects those who cannot be vaccinated. While experts do not know what percentage would be needed, they said vaccination is a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID.