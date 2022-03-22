CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s not just about the cheers – support means the world to high school athletes. But when they think about their futures, some female players may not feel supported while seeing the difference in money and attention men’s and women’s national sports programs get.

Champaign Central High School seems to be getting it right.

Sports – many high schoolers who grew up athletes say that’s all they know. But a Champaign Central coach said he tries to combat that idea by celebrating the personal records of each player, apart from their team performance.

“When they recognize that we embrace who they are as a person rather than just the performances that they’re able to bring to the track, or the cross-country course, or the field events, I think they really value that,” Guthrie Hood, the girls track and cross-country head coach said.

He also said social media is a powerful tool. When elite female athletes don’t get as much television time or recognition, his girls can still connect with them as role models online.

“Even though they’re not getting that national spotlight, they are putting themselves out on social media and encouraging the girls to find those representatives that kind-of speak for their voice and promoting those,” he said.

Basically, women can use those platforms to boost visibility of each others’ athletic accomplishments when they’re left out of larger conversations.

One athlete said she loves March Madness, but has seen much less online coverage of the girls who are competing.

“I think it’s important that we should watch girls and boys because they’re playing the same amount and they’re doing the same amount of work,” senior and three-sport athlete Kinsley Stillman said.

A soccer, basketball and volleyball player – Stillman is training nearly year-round. She said she comes from a “big sports family,” and has thankfully always felt supported by her relatives and peers.

“It’s just important that you make those connections in your sports and with your coaches because they’ll be behind you 100 percent,” she said.

Coach Hood would agree with that sentiment. He said he encourages his girls to build strong relationships – because for a lot of people, high school is the last time they’ll compete in sports like this.