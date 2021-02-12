How first responders train during a pandemic may be different than you thought

Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We had a plan in place, where we had Covid protocols, where we trained and educated our instructors on the expectations,” Chief Heather Moore with the Illinois Fire Service Institute said.

Covid-19 has changed the way we do everyday activities and a lot of learning has become virtual, including some you may not realize. First responders have played a big role during the pandemic, but their training has changed over the past year.

At the beginning of the pandemic, first responder training completely shut down, then switched to mostly virtual learning, but Chief Heather Moore with the Illinois Fire Service Institute says they still made sure to do hands on training.

While they were shut down for a few months, they trained instructors on Covid-19 protocols so hands on training could start back up in the summer. During the pandemic, they still had real fires to put out and got hands on experience.

Chief Moore is confident once a first responder finishes training they will be ready for action.

“An opportunity for us to pause, we continued to move forward by using social media, becoming familiar with Zoom, but yet we didn’t stop hands on training. We started that again in June and didn’t stop until December,” Chief Moore said.

They have EMS, firefighter, and even police training at the institute. Training for first responders will begin again in March.