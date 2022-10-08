CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is reminding neighbors to dispose of their yard waste through the city’s collection program.
Orange Zone pickups will begin October 10, and Blue Zone pickups will begin October 17. Click HERE to view the map and locate homes.
The fall program offers four collection opportunities. Neighbors can place bagged leaves or bundled branches and twigs at the curb before 6 a.m. on a pickup day.
Officials said the collection program provides a green alternative for yard waste disposal.
Here are some guidelines to follow:
- Materials must be in 30-gallon paper yard waste bags. No plastic bags or containers.
- Place bags within 10 feet of the curbside and 5 feet away from obstacles like mailboxes, trees, telephone poles and fire hydrants.
- Place bags by 6 a.m. on the scheduled day to ensure pickup. The city recommends putting the bags out the night before the pickup day.
- The program only pickup bags with leaves, grass clippings and plant materials. It does not collect bags containing any other materials, such as rocks, glass, potted plants, mulch or pet waste.
- Twigs and branches may be bundled with non-metallic twine or placed in paper yard waste bags. Branches cannot be larger than 2 inches in diameter and 3 1/2 feet long. Bundles cannot be larger than 18 inches in diameter.