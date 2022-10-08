CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is reminding neighbors to dispose of their yard waste through the city’s collection program.

Orange Zone pickups will begin October 10, and Blue Zone pickups will begin October 17. Click HERE to view the map and locate homes.

The fall program offers four collection opportunities. Neighbors can place bagged leaves or bundled branches and twigs at the curb before 6 a.m. on a pickup day.

Officials said the collection program provides a green alternative for yard waste disposal.

Here are some guidelines to follow: