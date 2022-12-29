MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – Kathy Mansell watched her daughter fight, and ultimately lose, her battle with COVID.

Mansell said she remembers sitting by her hospital bed and watching the nurse give her daughter another blood product. Donated by someone across the country.

She said every time she thought about who might have donated that blood product and how grateful she was to them for doing it.

That’s why she urges everyone who can to donate.

You can make a difference and save lives too.

WCIA 3 is partnering with Impact life for the WCIA 3 Gift of Life Blood Drive. It’s honoring the memories of Dave Benton and Robert Reese, two beloved members of the WCIA family, who relied on blood donations in their fights against cancer.

We’re hosting a multi-day event, starting December 26th and running until the 30th at various locations across Central Illinois.

Find more information here.