How are other courthouses changing their electronic devices policy?

EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As Champaign County on Tuesday embarks on new rules for electronic devices at the courthouse, other counties are making decisions about their home base.

Champaign County is loosening its rules to allow everyday court patrons to bring devices like cell phones inside as long as they don’t cause problems. It comes after the Illinois Supreme Court told counties to prepare a policy if they didn’t already have one.

Among the counties our newsroom was able to reach:

In Macon County, court administrative assistant Michelle Faulkner did not expect the county to change its policy that allows attorneys and other staff to bring devices in, but not everyday patrons.

Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelsang expected to adopt a policy similar to Champaign County.

Douglas County Sheriff Nathan Chaplin said after talking with judges and courthouse security, officials will not be changing the current policy. The policy asks people to not bring devices inside, but security can store the devices if they do. Devices are not allowed in courtrooms, but Chaplin said if you have business elsewhere in the building – for example, at the Circuit Clerk’s office – you do not need to leave you phone behind.

Sangamon County Court Administrator Suzann Maxheimer said cell phones are already allowed in the courthouse, and that policy in expected to continue. A notice on the court’s website tells people to turn off their phones.

Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver said that county is also expected to loosen its rules. An information sheet Weaver shared with our newsroom said phones must be off or in silent mode, and they may not be used in a courtroom unless allowed by a judge.

It’s worth noting these changes are for county courthouses, not federal courthouses. Federal courthouses do not allow patrons or the media to bring devices into a courtroom.