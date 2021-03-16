Housing market gets competitive

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We learned that, oh wow, this is a very hot market and houses were flying off,” First time home buyer, Lara Davis, said.

They had to buy fast, and they’re not alone. If you’re thinking of buying a home soon, it may be harder than you thought.

Real estate agencies are actively looking for people interested in selling. There’s not a lot on the market right now. So little that some realtors are changing the way they advise their clients to shop.

People are spending a lot of time at home, so they want it to be their dream place, and the interest rates are low.

“I would say it was definitely very stressful, especially being a first time home buyer,” Davis said.

If buying homes wasn’t stressful enough, the housing market is hot right now, making it difficult to find that perfect home.

“I’m basically being told you don’t have time to think, because if you think, it’s gone,” Davis said.

Lara Davis bought her home in September. She wanted to wait until the end of the year, but with the competitiveness she had to act fast.

“I’d get an email about a house, and I’d contact her, like we want to see it, and there would be an offer and it’d be gone before we can even get to it within a couple hours,” Davis said.

Kristen Long with Remax Realty Associates says she has about an hour after a house showing for her clients to make a decision. but she tries her best to prepare them to act fast.

“I think that the most important thing is preparing the buyers. That way its not a oh my gosh what do we do, because its going to be stressful having to decide right then and there,” Kristen Long said.

With the hot market, people are having to out bid other potential home owners for a house. Long is telling clients to look for homes $5,000 to $15,000 dollars below their budget so they don’t overspend.

“When we do find it, they’re not stretching their budget all the way through and they’re still able to afford the house that they might have to bid $5,000 -$10,000 dollars over on,” Long said.

Part of the reason for the madness is because of low interest rates. Long says since people have been home for a year, they also may want to upgrade or quit renting. Its also busy season for house buying.

“When our clients are sending us homes we have to go. I mean, we’re almost on call all day long,” Long said.

For people looking to buy a home, you may want to be prepared.

“So we learned that the market’s crazy and we’re going to have to be aggressive at this in order to get it,” Davis said.

Long said not all buyers have to pay over list price. She says its all about being strategic with your offer. Long says anything under the $250,000 price point is going the fastest. She says upsizing, which means buying a bigger home, isn’t as difficult if you’re looking between $100,000- $250,000.