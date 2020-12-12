Housing for young mothers

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Some young moms in Champaign County now have access to safer and healthier housing.

It is all thanks to a partnership between Carle and the Housing Authority of Champaign County. Carle gave Housing Authority leaders $150,000 to renovate 3 homes.

They will soon be available to young mothers who are part of the healthy beginnings program at Carle.

“This is a program that will benefit the community,” said David Northern, Sr., HACC CEO. “Carle will bring in the healthy aspects of it, ensuring that the families get the healthcare they need. The housing authority will provide the financial support for the families to live that were homeless or in bad situations.”

The homes are side-by-side on Coler Street in Urbana. Mayor Diane Marlin said they chose those homes because they are close to jobs, schools and bus lines.