DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A housing complex is now using its facility as a quarantine center.

Decatur Transitional Housing is taking in people who may have been exposed to COVID-19, awaiting for test results or have mild symptoms. They opened Monday and have fire different wings they can put people in.

They are working with the Macon County Health Department. Officials said they saw the need in the community and are trying to relieve some of the stress put on hospitals.