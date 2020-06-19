Housing Authority revises criminal background policy

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Housing Authority of Champaign County is breaking down barriers for those with felony convictions, making it possible for them to get housing.

The Housing Authority has revised its criminal background policy. Now people with felony convictions will not be denied housing.

By ending the policy that denied housing to convicted felons, the Housing Authority of Champaign County is giving people a chance to overcome obstacles. HACC Director David Northern said this is a way to support reuniting families and provide re-entry housing “You’re ten times more likely to be homeless if you come out of prison or a local jail. When you come out of jail and your family may allow you to come back to their household, the current housing authority’s policy is to say no. That’s what we want to change. We want to give people the opportunity to overcome,” said David Northern. Federal rules still apply. Housing will be denied for those using illegal drugs and sex offenders.

The director said he has been in contact with the national bureau to try to get other local housing authorities to do the same.